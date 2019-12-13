Romania Says Food Investors Can't Enforce $356M Award

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 6:43 PM EST) -- Romania is asking a D.C. federal court to either deny a bid by two Swedish food investors to begin enforcing a confirmed arbitral award worth more than $356 million or to limit them to collecting about $212 million, the outstanding amount as determined by a Romanian appeals court. The country argued Wednesday that the request from Ioan and Viorel Micula for an order allowing them to move ahead with enforcement is premature, since it has appealed the court's September ruling confirming the award and has sought a stay of the district court proceedings in the meantime. The brothers won the underlying award...

