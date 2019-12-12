NYSE Amends Plan To Allow Capital Raising In Direct Listings

Law360 (December 12, 2019, 1:55 PM EST) -- The New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday submitted a revised plan that would permit companies that go public through direct listings to also raise capital, coming just days after regulators rejected the exchange’s initial proposal. In its latest filing, the Big Board is proposing to allow companies to raise capital in a direct listing if they sell new shares totaling at least $100 million — an amount that was lowered from a prior proposal of $250 million. The NYSE’s latest proposal would also allow companies to raise capital through a direct listing if the market value of their existing shares before...

