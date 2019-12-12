Fenwick-Led Bill.com Soars After Pricing Upsized $216M IPO

Law360 (December 12, 2019, 4:04 PM EST) -- Venture-backed Bill.com saw shares soar in debut trading Thursday after the payment software company priced an upsized initial public offering that raised $216 million, marking a strong showing for the latest so-called unicorn to go public. Bill.com, advised by Fenwick & West LLP, sold 9.8 million shares at $22 each, raising $216.1 million at a higher than expected price late on Wednesday. The final tally came after Bill.com beefed up the size of its offer. Palo Alto, Calif-based Bill.com initially planned to sell 8.8 million shares for between $16 and $18 each, but raised its price range on Tuesday to $19...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS