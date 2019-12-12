Charter Hall, REITs Drop $861M On Australia Properties

Law360 (December 12, 2019, 2:20 PM EST) -- Charter Hall Group and real estate investment trusts affiliated with the company have picked up a minority stake in a retail portfolio and purchased an industrial property in acquisitions worth a combined AU$1.25 billion ($861.4 million), according to an announcement Thursday from the Australia-based real estate firm. The company and two of its REITs purchased a 49% stake in a portfolio of 225 retail properties for AU$840 million, and Charter Hall also dropped AU$398.9 million on a Sydney-area industrial facility, Charter Hall said Thursday. The retail portfolio, which is worth a total of AU$1.7 billion, is leased to BP Australia Pty...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS