Gallo, Constellation Remove Brands From Deal To Woo FTC

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 4:28 PM EST) -- A deal previously valued at $1.7 billion is now worth about $1.1 billion after Constellation Brands said Thursday that it has removed several alcohol brands from the menu of its partial portfolio sale to E. & J. Gallo to address Federal Trade Commission antitrust concerns. Constellation Brands Inc., the company behind Corona and Modelo beer, said the modifications are meant "to address competitive concerns raised by the FTC primarily related to the sparkling wine, brandy, dessert wine and concentrate categories." Now off the table are J. Roget American Champagne, Cook's California Champagne and Paul Masson Grande Amber Brandy, which according to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS