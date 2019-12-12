Silicon Valley USPTO Director To Become IP Attaché In India

Law360 (December 12, 2019, 7:15 PM EST) -- The departing director of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s Silicon Valley office is headed to India, where he’ll step into the diplomatic post of IP attaché for South Asia, the agency said Thursday. John Cabeca announced his impending departure from San Jose, California, late last month, noting that he would be moving into a different position within the agency. The USPTO is accepting applicants for his replacement through Jan. 6. Cabeca, who has worked at the USPTO for more than 30 years, will transition into his new role in early 2020, he said in a blog post published on the agency’s...

