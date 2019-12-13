Barclays Ordered To Hand Over Info In Russian Crypto Suit

Law360, London (December 13, 2019, 4:55 PM GMT) -- A judge in London has ordered Barclays to hand over account information to a private equity firm seeking to track down $9.25 million lost through alleged Russian cryptocurrency investment scams Judge Robin Knowles approved an application on Wednesday from two units of private equity firm GEM Capital for a disclosure order against the bank. Dolfin Financial (UK) Ltd. allegedly used Barclay Bank PLC accounts to defraud Andoro Trading Corp and Uroco Ltd out of millions of dollars. Lawyers for the investment companies asked the court for a Bankers Trust order, also known as a Norwich Pharmacal order, which are often used...

