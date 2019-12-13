Lender Wins Temporary Ban On Indian Suit Over $90M Loan

Law360, London (December 13, 2019, 6:36 PM GMT) -- A British judge has barred an investment firm from pursuing legal action in India over a security agreement allegedly governed by English law for $90 million in loans, threatening fines and assets seizures if the order is ignored. High Court Judge Robin Knowles slapped the order against ABT Investments (India) Private Ltd. and its agents at the request of Singapore-based Aapico Investment Pte Ltd., which issued the loans to a second defendant named in the case, a subsidiary of ABT Auto Investments Ltd. In the order, which was publicly posted Wednesday, the judge also warned Indian businessman Manickam Mahalingam that he...

