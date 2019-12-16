Proximo Blames Broker In £9M Motor Claims Handling Fight

Law360, London (December 16, 2019, 5:50 PM GMT) -- Proximo Ltd. has accused broker Staveley Head Ltd. of exposing two insurers to a claims book that was “low quality” and “poorly underwritten,” arguing it should not be on the hook for damages in a £8.8 million ($11.7 million) dispute over the handling of motor claims. Proximo, a U.K. management solutions provider to the insurance industry, denied it is liable for work subcontracted to it by the insurance broker in a defense filed Wednesday, and instead accused Staveley of driving up the number of motor claims that contributed to poorly underwritten policies. Staveley implicated Proximo in its dispute with Gefion...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS