6th Circ. Limits FERC Power Deal Authority In Ch. 11

Law360 (December 12, 2019, 12:18 PM EST) -- A divided Sixth Circuit panel said Thursday that bankruptcy courts have the final word over whether utilities can abandon power purchase agreements in Chapter 11, but must seek the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's input on whether shedding such power deals are in the public interest. The majority affirmed an Ohio bankruptcy court's ruling that it has jurisdiction over a bid by FirstEnergy Corp.'s bankrupt merchant unit, FirstEnergy Solutions Corp., to reject a wholesale power deal with electricity cooperative Ohio Valley Electric Corp. But U.S. Circuit Judge Alice M. Batchelder, joined in the majority by U.S. Circuit Judge Bernice B. Donald, wrote...

