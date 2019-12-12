BIA Says Judges Don’t Need To Clarify Asylum Request Flaws

Law360 (December 12, 2019, 6:46 PM EST) -- The Board of Immigration Appeals determined Thursday that an immigration judge didn’t need to give a Ukrainian asylum seeker a chance to clarify obvious inconsistencies in his application, concluding that it isn't a judge's job to make applicants' cases for them. The panel explained in a precedential opinion that judges are responsible for making factual findings and drawing legal conclusions based on the evidence given to them, rather than assisting applicants with developing their cases. If the inconsistencies are not obvious, judges cannot base their decisions on those discrepancies without giving asylum applicants an opportunity to explain them, the panel said. But...

