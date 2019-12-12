La. Court Says Patient Death Suit Wrongly Nixed Over Expert

Law360 (December 12, 2019, 6:28 PM EST) -- A Louisiana appellate panel has revived a suit accusing an emergency room doctor of failing to diagnose a patient's heart condition, which caused her death, saying the trial judge erred by finding that a medical expert hired by the patient's family was not qualified to testify. A three-judge Court of Appeal panel on Wednesday unanimously reversed a summary judgment ruling in favor of Dr. Jay DeSalvo in a suit accusing the emergency room doctor of causing the death of patient Sandra Bryde in 2015. The suit alleges that after the 39-year-old patient was taken by ambulance to Lakeview Regional Medical Center...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS