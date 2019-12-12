Starion Settles With Mass. For $10M Over Telemarketing

Law360 (December 12, 2019, 5:57 PM EST) -- Starion Energy Inc. reached a proposed settlement with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, agreeing to pay up to $10 million to resolve claims the company used deceptive business practices and violated state telemarketing regulations, according to a Thursday filing in Delaware bankruptcy court. The settlement figure is about one-third of the amount sought by Massachusetts and could be reduced to $8 million if Starion complies with the terms of a consent judgment that will be filed in a Bay State Superior Court. The accord is subject to the approval of the Superior Court in Boston and a Delaware bankruptcy judge. Starion sought Chapter...

