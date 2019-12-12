Va. Justices Say City Immune To House Fire Death Suit

Law360 (December 12, 2019, 8:31 PM EST) -- The Virginia Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a city can’t be held liable in a suit accusing it of causing a man’s death in a house fire purportedly due to a defective fire hydrant, saying maintenance of hydrants is a governmental function that confers immunity. In a unanimous ruling, the state’s highest court affirmed the dismissal of a suit seeking to hold the city of Petersburg liable for Corey Massenburg’s death in a 2017 fire. The suit filed by his father, Sam Massenburg, claims that the city failed to properly maintain a fire hydrant near the home, which prevented firefighters from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS