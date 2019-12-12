EU Court Says Pot Logo Can't Be Trademark

Law360 (December 12, 2019, 8:16 PM EST) -- The General Court of the European Union ruled Thursday that an Italian woman could not register “Cannabis Store Amsterdam” as a trademark for hemp products, saying the public would associate it with marijuana. The applicant, Santa Conte, argued the public would interpret her trademark as a reference to lawful hemp, but the court said the general public would perceive all the elements of the sign, including cannabis leaves, as referring to marijuana, which is illegal in many EU member states. The EU's General Court has upheld a decision rejecting a cannabis-themed trademark. “The fact that that sign will be perceived by...

