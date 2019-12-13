Ariz. Medical Pot Dispensary Can't Nix Rival's Registration

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 9:24 PM EST) -- An Arizona appeals court tossed a medical marijuana dispensary's claims that the state improperly awarded another company a registration certificate for which it was vying, saying the dispensary couldn't establish that its competitor broke local zoning laws by using the address of another dispensary at the same site. Thursday's decision, written by Judge Lawrence F. Winthrop, affirmed a lower court's dismissal of Premium Leaf LLC's claims against the Arizona Department of Health Services. The panel rejected Premium's argument that the dispensary that was awarded the registration certificate, Buds & Roses Inc., did not comply with local zoning restrictions in its application,...

