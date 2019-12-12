Senate Confirms Lung Cancer Doctor To Lead FDA

Law360 (December 12, 2019, 5:01 PM EST) -- The U.S. Senate on Thursday confirmed radiation oncologist Stephen M. Hahn to take over leadership of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration from acting Commissioner Ned Sharpless. In a 72-18 vote, the Senate confirmed Hahn, a lung cancer doctor from the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, to replace Sharpless, who began leading the FDA after former Commissioner Scott Gottlieb stepped down in April. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar commended the speedy confirmation in a statement on Thursday. “President Trump has chosen a superbly qualified leader for FDA, and Dr. Hahn garnered strong bipartisan support,” Azar said. “Having...

