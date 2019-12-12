High Court USPTO Atty Fee Ruling Affords Applicants Clarity

Law360 (December 12, 2019, 5:28 PM EST) -- On Wednesday, in Peter v. NantKwest Inc.,[1] the U.S. Supreme Court issued a unanimous decision holding that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office cannot recover the salaries of its legal personnel as “expenses” for district court reviews of patent application rejections under Section 145 of the Patent Act. This ruling diverges significantly from, and likely supersedes, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit’s ruling in Shammas v. Focarino,[2] which held that trademark applicants were required to pay the USPTO’s attorney fees as expenses for district court proceedings reviewing rejections of trademark applications under a parallel provision in the Lanham...

