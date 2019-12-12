J-B Weld Must Recall Muffler Sealants Amid TM Fight

Law360 (December 12, 2019, 7:03 PM EST) -- Epoxy maker J-B Weld must pull its muffler sealant products from stores after a Connecticut federal judge on Thursday found it “exceedingly lame” that the company tried to fend off a rival’s trademark allegations by claiming its use of a near-identical name was a coincidence. In a 36-page order, U.S. District Judge Jeffrey A. Meyer said J-B Weld Co. LLC must immediately stop all sales of its "MufflerWeld" products as Illinois Tool Works Inc. pursues its claims that J-B Weld ripped off its registered trademark for "MUFFLER WELD.” The judge said J-B Weld’s claim that it used the name because all...

