Ill. Latest To Sue Juul For Deceptively Marketing To Minors

Law360 (December 12, 2019, 7:33 PM EST) -- The Illinois attorney general sued embattled e-cigarette maker Juul in state court Thursday, claiming that it targeted minors in advertising and misled consumers about the nicotine content in its products. Joining top prosecutors in other states pursuing legal action against the nation’s largest manufacturer of e-cigarettes, Attorney General Kwame Raoul said in the suit that Juul deliberately appealed to youth with a design resembling a USB flash drive that allows the e-cigarette to be easily concealed and used discreetly, and by offering sweet and fruity flavors such as mint, menthol, mango and crème brûlée that mask how much nicotine the solutions...

