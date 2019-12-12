2nd Circ. Says NY Opioid Fee Fight May Belong In State Court

Law360, New York (December 12, 2019, 7:56 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit looked tempted Thursday to undo a Manhattan federal judge's move to block New York state's $600 million Opioid Stewardship Act surcharge law, with an appellate judge suggesting the policy move looks like a state tax that falls outside the scope of a federal court's jurisdiction. Circuit Judge Raymond J. Lohier Jr. asked counsel for New York state, Steven Wu, what the procedure would be if they agree that the state's Tax Injunction Act, which denies federal jurisdiction "where a plain, speedy and efficient remedy may be had" in state court, applies to the case. "If we think that...

