9th Circ. Brings Back Calif. Tribe's Claims In Fishing Suit

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 5:40 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Thursday revived the Yurok Tribe’s claims that a Resighini Rancheria member illegally fished in an area of the Klamath River reserved for the Yurok, saying he wasn’t shielded from the suit by his tribe’s sovereign immunity. The Yurok Tribe had asked the circuit court to overturn a portion of a California federal judge’s January 2018 ruling dismissing claims against Gary Mitch Dowd in his individual capacity for crossing repeatedly onto the Yurok Reservation to take fish, even though he lacked both the Yurok’s consent and a state permit. In an unpublished decision Thursday, a unanimous Ninth Circuit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS