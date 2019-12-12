Gov't Wants Mitchell Silberberg Malpractice Case Paused

Law360 (December 12, 2019, 7:32 PM EST) -- The federal government on Thursday asked a Florida federal court to pause a malpractice suit against Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP over its representation of those involved in the Jay Peak EB-5 fraud case, so a criminal case in Vermont can go first. Both Mitchell Silberberg and Michael Goldberg — the court-appointed receiver in the failed Jay Peak EB-5 immigrant investor project — have told the federal government they are unopposed to pausing the civil case in the Southern District of Florida so the criminal case in the District of Vermont can proceed, according to Thursday's motion to intervene. Allowing the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS