Texas Regulations To Watch In 2020

Law360 (January 1, 2020, 12:04 PM EST) -- While the Texas Legislature heads into an off year in 2020, state agencies will work to implement efforts to make drilling more efficient in unconventional oil fields, allow the state to take over certain oil and gas water permitting from the federal government, and mitigate flood risks. Here, Law360 breaks down some of the regulations that will matter in 2020. Well Regulations Could Adapt for Unconventional Oil Fields The Texas Railroad Commission has proposed a rule that would allow more than one well to be assigned to the same acreage in certain kinds of oil and gas fields. The change is...

