The 7 Most Divisive Judicial Confirmations Of 2019

Law360, Washington (December 20, 2019, 5:56 PM EST) -- In a banner year for judicial confirmations, senators in 2019 signed off on 20 circuit judges and 80 district judges as President Donald Trump clinched his 185th appointment — but in reaching that milestone, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell faced a number of heated battles along the way. Despite the fights, McConnell, R-Ky., had an easier time getting judges approved in 2019 after 2018's midterm elections tripled his party's edge in the chamber from two seats to six, which limited the threat from any Republican defections. These are the seven most divisive confirmations of 2019 based on the contentiousness of the nominees'...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS