Investor Sues To Block Foamix-Menlo All-Stock Merger

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 3:39 PM EST) -- A Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. investor has filed a lawsuit seeking to block the Israeli firm's proposed all-stock merger with a Menlo Therapeutics Inc. subsidiary, saying shareholders need more information about the financial picture driving the deal. In a complaint filed Thursday in New Jersey federal court, shareholder Elaine Wang claims that the registration statement Foamix filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission this month in connection with biopharmaceutical companies' proposed merger omitted key information about the financial projections and valuation analysis that led Foamix's financial adviser, Barclays Bank PLC, to conclude that it was a fair deal. The proposed merger...

