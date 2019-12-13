NLRB Scales Back Obama Board's Election Regs

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 9:10 AM EST) -- The National Labor Relations Board finalized a rule Friday scaling back Obama-era regulations that sped up the union election process, easing several deadlines and directing that certain disputes be resolved before votes rather than after. The new rule does not dismantle the 2014 revamp that business advocates have derisively called the “ambush” election rule, but it relaxes the timeline in several ways, including by giving employers more time to lay out any objections to the vote and pushing back hearings on those objections. The rule also directs that disputes over which workers should be included in the bargaining unit and whether...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS