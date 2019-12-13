9th Circ. Urged To Reverse EPA Ruling On Wetlands

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 5:56 PM EST) -- Landowners who won a landmark U.S. Supreme Court case allowing them to sue the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency over its finding that they need a Clean Water Act permit before building a home are now challenging a lower court's ruling that the EPA was right. Michael and Chantell Sackett were victorious in 2012's Sackett v. EPA, in which the justices unanimously held that property owners could challenge EPA compliance orders in court before the EPA brings legal action to enforce them. That decision allowed the Sacketts to continue their lawsuit in Idaho federal court over whether the EPA correctly determined that...

