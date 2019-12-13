NJ Business Relocation Grants Are Tax-Exempt, 3rd Circ. Told

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 8:36 PM EST) -- A financial services company shot back at the Internal Revenue Service's Third Circuit bid to levy taxes on $56 million in New Jersey business relocation grants the company received, arguing Thursday that U.S. Supreme Court precedent and the tax code consider such incentives to be tax-exempt capital contributions. In a response brief, BrokerTec Holdings Inc. invoked the high court's 1950 holding in Brown Shoe Co. v. Commissioner that relocation incentives are contributions to capital and thus exempt. The U.S. Treasury's Section 118 likewise grants an exclusion from gross income for any monetary or property contribution to the taxpayer's capital, BrokerTec argued....

