Partnership's $62.4M Loss Correctly Nixed, 9th Circ. Told

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 6:37 PM EST) -- A Nevada tiered partnership that participated in a so-called Son-of-Boss tax shelter is not entitled to a $62.4 million short-term capital loss deduction because the transaction lacked economic substance, the U.S. government has told the Ninth Circuit. West Ventures LP's claim that the Internal Revenue Service wrongly disallowed the loss the partnership claimed for contributions made to lower-level entity Sleiman Two doesn't hold water because the claim was part of a tax scheme that wrongly attributed a partnership item to the lower-level entity, the U.S. government said Thursday. The U.S. Tax Court correctly upheld the IRS disallowance and rejected the “linguistic...

