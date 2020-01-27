Health Care Group Of The Year: King & Spalding

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 3:35 PM EST) -- King & Spalding LLP has deftly handled precedent-setting cases, including the American Clinical Laboratory Association's challenge to the implementation of a Medicare statute and Prime Healthcare's defense against allegations it submitted false claims, landing it among Law360's 2019 Health Care Groups of the Year. James W. Boswell III, the leader of the firm's national health care team, told Law360 that the practice is unique in its interdisciplinary nature, as it combines health care regulatory, litigation and transactional work into one team. Additionally, the firm has developed talent in a number of health care spaces, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic affiliations, Medicare...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS