Hospitality Group Of The Year: Dentons

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 5:07 PM EST) -- Dentons advised hospitality clients on major matters with an environmental focus in 2019, including the giant Red Sea Project in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Starwood Capital Group's acquisition of an iconic Hawaiian resort, landing the firm among Law360's 2019 Hospitality Groups of the Year. The Red Sea Development Co. is designing and developing its project in Saudi Arabia on an archipelago of 90 pristine islands and miles of coastal desert with mountain canyons and dormant volcanoes, Dentons said. According to hotels and leisure practice partner Mark Daliere, the project scheduled for a first-phase completion in 2022 will include up...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS