Hospitality Group Of The Year: Proskauer

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 3:24 PM EST) -- Proskauer Rose LLP in 2019 guided Eagle Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust in a complex $565 million initial public offering in Singapore and advised French hotel giant Accor on major deals in Australia and China, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2019 Hospitality Groups of the Year. The international hospitality, gaming and leisure group includes more than 60 lawyers, with attorneys primarily located in New York, London, Hong Kong and Los Angeles, according to Jeff Horwitz, co-head of the group, as well as co-head of the firm's private equity real estate practice. "We have grown because we have more people...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS