IP Group Of The Year: Jones Day

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 3:48 PM EST) -- Jones Day represented Qualcomm in its multibillion-dollar licensing war with Apple and challenged a series of patents on behalf of Google, earning the firm a place among Law360's 2019 Intellectual Property Groups of the Year. Jones Day has 207 intellectual property attorneys across 27 cities around the world, backed by another 18 professionals. The group's leader, Anthony M. Insogna, said the key to their success is collaboration and a focus on client services. "In our firm and in the practice, all clients are clients of the firm and not of any individual lawyers," Insogna said. "Everyone has an incentive to do what's...

