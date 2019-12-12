PTAB Skeptical Uniloc Can't Amend Sensor Patent In IPR

Law360, Alexandria, Va. (December 12, 2019, 10:07 PM EST) -- Samsung Electronics America Inc. faced tough questions Thursday from the Patent Trial and Appeal Board over its argument that Uniloc failed to meet the standard for amending a claim in a patent that wakes mobile devices due to motion. Oral arguments in Samsung’s challenge to a single claim in Uniloc’s patent focused entirely on Uniloc’s bid to amend the claim, a rare occurrence during an inter partes review hearing. Samsung’s argument hinges on the inclusion of a phrase in the amended claim that it says doesn’t pass muster under the standard for written description support. That standard stipulates that an amendment...

