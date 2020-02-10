International Arbitration Group Of The Year: Debevoise

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 3:37 PM EST) -- Debevoise & Plimpton LLP distinguished itself in 2019 with wins in traditional international arbitrations and public international law disputes, achieving a nearly $6 billion mining award for Tethyan Copper Co. and representing Qatar in a discrimination case against the United Arab Emirates, landing the firm among Law360's 2019 International Arbitration Groups of the Year. The Tethyan Copper Co. dispute involved an investment arbitration against Pakistan, which wrongfully denied the company a mining license after it had spent years and hundreds of millions of dollars developing a giant copper-gold deposit, according to Mark Friedman, a Debevoise litigation partner in the firm's international...

