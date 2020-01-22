International Trade Group Of The Year: Steptoe & Johnson

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 3:29 PM EST) -- Steptoe & Johnson LLP has successfully represented international companies in the pipeline and plastics industry in trade investigations, securing its place as one of Law360's 2019 International Trade Groups of the Year. The firm's international trade group has four subdivisions with 24 attorneys across the world in Washington, D.C., London, Brussels and Beijing. The group focuses on international trade remedies, trade policy, disputes before the World Trade Organization and investor-state arbitration. Eric Emerson, a partner and chair of Steptoe & Johnson's international trade group, said the firm's trade practice doesn't have the highest headcount but is a "crown jewel" of the...

