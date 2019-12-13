MTE Energy Lender Agent Is Denied Control Of Ch. 11

Law360, Wilmington (December 13, 2019, 8:36 PM EST) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Friday rejected a lender agent's bid for control of MTE Energy LLC's Chapter 11, saying the lender failed to properly register affiliate voting rights that it claimed after borrower defaults and one day before the bankruptcy filing. During a hearing in Wilmington, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen B. Owens also flatly rejected suggestions that her decision in the closely watched case — which resolved for now control of MTE Energy's Chapter 11 and that of oil and gas production affiliate MDE Partners LLC — would "crash" a corner of the financial markets. "MTE was never divested of...

