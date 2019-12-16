Squire Patton Boggs Adds Energy Partner In London

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 7:53 PM EST) -- Squire Patton Boggs LLP has gained a former Clyde & Co. partner who focuses on representing sovereign nations and energy companies in Africa in matters related to energy and infrastructure projects, often representing clients in arbitration proceedings. Peter Stewart joined the firm’s London office after spending more than two years at Clyde & Co., the firm said Monday. Stewart represents oil companies, governments and related entities in upstream oil and gas development matters, including advising on exploration and production agreements and long-term gas supply arrangements. “Squire Patton Boggs has leading positions in several areas that align well with my practice, particularly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS