Patients Say Rescheduling Pot Would Be A Step Backward

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 5:59 PM EST) -- Medical marijuana patients have told the Second Circuit that any petition they send to the DEA to deschedule cannabis would likely result in the drug becoming reclassified as a Schedule II substance — an outcome that would be worse than the status quo. The patients originally filed their suit in 2017, arguing that their use of medical cannabis puts them at risk of criminal charges and limits their ability to travel. They claim that pot's illegal status violates their rights to due process, free speech and equal protection under the U.S. Constitution. On Thursday, they asked the appellate court to extend...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS