Chicago Exchanges Urge 7th Circ. To Uphold Antitrust Win

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 5:27 PM EST) -- Two Chicago exchanges urged the Seventh Circuit on Friday to uphold their pretrial win over claims that they conspired to block a competing outfit from entering the market, arguing the First Amendment protects their conduct in responding to related legislative inquiries. The Chicago Board of Trade and Chicago Mercantile Exchange had simply responded to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s request for public comment as it considered the U.S. Futures Exchange’s application to bring a new exchange to the market, their lawyer, Albert L. Hogan III of Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP, told a three-judge panel during oral argument....

