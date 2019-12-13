CBD Co. Says It Never Misled Investors About Energy Drink

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 6:27 PM EST) -- A Maryland-based CBD company has asked a federal judge to consider the full range of documents that it says show the company never misrepresented the legality of its products, as investors have alleged in a proposed class action for securities fraud. India Globalization Capital argued Thursday in support of its motion to dismiss that the investors did not legitimately dispute the authenticity of the exhibits the company provided, and that the court is required to consider the documents. The company said the investors cannot allege sufficient facts to establish any false or misleading statement, scienter or loss causation. “Essentially, this case is...

