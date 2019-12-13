Panera Pans Suit Over ‘100% Clean’ Bagel Advertising

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 4:01 PM EST) -- Panera LLC has told a California federal court to toss a suit claiming it falsely advertised that its bagels were "100% Clean" because of trace amounts of herbicide, saying the lead plaintiff has yet to say where or when she bought the bagel, or what advertisements she relied on. The restaurant company told the court Wednesday that Brianna Tabler has not made any specific factual allegations in her amended complaint, and that no reasonable customer would expect "100% Clean" to mean there aren't any trace amounts of the herbicide glyphosate. When the judge dismissed the previous complaint, Tabler was instructed to...

