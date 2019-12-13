McGraw-Cengage Deal Hits Stumbling Block In Australia

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 7:37 PM EST) -- Australia’s antitrust authority is seeking more details on the proposed marriage between higher education publishers McGraw-Hill and Cengage Learning, as regulators said Thursday the tie-up would narrow an already concentrated playing field. “This proposed deal involves the merger of two of the four biggest publishers in higher education worldwide,” said Australian Competition & Consumer Commission chief Stephen Ridgeway in a press release. “The ACCC has preliminary concerns that this may result in higher prices, reduced quality or a more limited product range for students in Australia.” McGraw-Hill and Cengage unveiled the transaction in May and are seeking approval from antitrust authorities worldwide,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS