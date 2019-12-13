Managing Financial Product Data In Antitrust Cases

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 5:32 PM EST) -- In recent years, there have been several investigations by government agencies and follow-on civil litigations involving alleged price fixing and bid rigging of financial benchmarks, including: Foreign currency; London Interbank Offered Rate, or Libor; U.S. Dollar International Swaps and Derivatives Association Fix, or ISDAfix; Euro Interbank Offered Rate, or Euribor; Singapore Interbank Offered Rate, or Sibor, and Singapore Swap Offer Rate, or SOR; the Australian Bank Bill Sweep Rate, BBSW; and Central and Eastern European, Middle Eastern,and African currencies, or CEEMEA. Like matters involving manufactured (i.e., physical or tangible) products, these cases include allegations of anti-competitive conduct, but the nature of the relevant...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS