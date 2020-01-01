Health Care Cases To Watch In 2020

Law360 (January 1, 2020, 12:04 PM EST) -- Health care litigation in the 2020s is poised for a roaring start as opioid suits head to trial, defense attorneys trumpet a U.S. Supreme Court decision on Medicare rulemaking, the Affordable Care Act faces another life-or-death legal showdown and conservative justices consider curtailing abortion rights. Here, Law360 explains key cases to watch as the new decade gets underway. Opioid Litigation Wave Rises Higher Several drug companies, including Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Mallinckrodt PLC, McKesson Corp. and AmerisourceBergen Corp., disclosed in recent months that they had received subpoenas from the U.S. attorney's office in Brooklyn regarding sales of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS