Supreme Court Can't Get Enough Copyright And Trademark

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 8:52 PM EST) -- No, your eyes aren’t deceiving you: The U.S. Supreme Court is actually going to rule on six different copyright and trademark cases in a single term. After a five-year stretch in which the court issued a total of three copyright rulings, the justices are set to issue three more over just the next five months. Among them will be Google v. Oracle, a potential landmark ruling on software with billions of dollars at stake. The justices will also rule on three trademark cases — as many as in the previous four terms combined. And after years of rulings on estoteric issues or...

