Pennsylvania Cases To Watch In 2020

Law360 (January 1, 2020, 12:04 PM EST) -- From the reach of the state’s court system over out-of-state litigants and the scope of its consumer protection statute to a high-profile fight over an attorney’s eye-popping $1 million sanction, the Pennsylvania appellate courts have their work cut out for them in the coming year. The biggest cases teed up for review as the Pennsylvania judiciary moves into 2020 could help to define burdens of proof and the scope of enforcement powers under the Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Act and set new standards for jurisdiction over non-Pennsylvania corporations. “The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a lot of significant...

