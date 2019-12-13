Georgia Gets Win In Cross-State Water Battle With Florida

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 8:43 PM EST) -- Georgia inched closer to prevailing in its long-running water dispute with Florida on Thursday when a U.S. Supreme Court-appointed special master recommended denying Florida’s request to cap its neighbor’s water usage from the Apalachicola-Chattahoochee-Flint River Basin. In his report to the high court, U.S. Circuit Judge Paul J. Kelly Jr., who is the second special master to oversee the dispute, said that Florida did not prove the collapse of the Apalachicola Bay oyster industry is due to Georgia’s water consumption and that capping Georgia’s use would not appreciably improve the Florida fisheries. He also found that the benefits of a cap,...

