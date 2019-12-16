Ill. Recreational Cannabis Law Brings Risks For Employers

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 1:24 PM EST) -- On Jan. 1, 2020, the Illinois Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act will take effect and Illinois will become the 11th state to legalize recreational marijuana use for citizens over 21 years old. This follows the passage in 2013 of the Compassionate Use of Medical Cannabis Pilot Program Act, which had legalized medical marijuana in the state. As Illinois evolves from a medical-use to a recreational-use state, there are many complicated labor and employment issues and potential landmines that Illinois employers will immediately face. The first issue Illinois employers will confront is whether they can still conduct drug tests for marijuana use...

